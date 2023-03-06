2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Palestine diagram shows exactly what was in each railcar that derailed

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a diagram of exactly what was in each and every railcar that derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

While Norfolk Southern had been previously released a list, this is the first time each wrecked railcar has been labeled as to what it was hauling.

The most dangerous chemical being carried was vinyl chloride and the diagram shows railcars 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 are the first in a long crushed up line of debris.

This diagram from the U.S. EPA shows exactly what was in each railcar, and its position among...
This diagram from the U.S. EPA shows exactly what was in each railcar, and its position among the wreckage in East Palestine on Feb. 3.(Source: U.S. EPA)

The EPA had previously identified railcar 23 as the cause of the derailment because of a bearing and axle failure.

Railcar 23 is not in the diagram released by the EPA.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

