East Palestine residents may notice ‘additional odors’ near train derailment site, EPA officials say

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials warned residents in East Palestine Monday they may notice additional odors near the train derailment site as crews continue to remove the contaminated soil near the tracks.

A Norfolk-Southern train derailed in East Palestine on Feb.3.

Several days after the derailment, there was a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

The explosion caused a huge chemical plume and the chemicals were then directed into a ditch.

Residents remain extremely concerned over the air and water quality.

Federal, state and local officials have been on the ground cleaning up the contaminated site and doing round-the-clock monitoring of the air and water.

EPA officials said at their request, Norfolk Southern has agreed to provide additional financial assistance to residents within a mile of the derailment site. This assistance may include temporary lodging, travel, food, clothing, and other necessities.

Residents who would like to take advantage of this offer should contact the Norfolk Southern resource hotline at 800-230-7049 (open 24 hours) or visit the Family Assistance Center at Abundant Life Church in New Waterford, Ohio.

Residents can also contact EPA at 866-361-0526 for additional guidance about available resources.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.