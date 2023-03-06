2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 29-year-old

Keith Soto, 37, of Euclid
Keith Soto, 37, of Euclid(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Monday that Keith Soto, 37, of Euclid, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Jeremy Butcher in February 2022.

The announcement stated that Soto will be eligible for parole after serving 37 years of his prison sentence.

On Feb. 10, a Summit County jury found Soto guilty of the following charges:

  • Murder with a Gun Specification
  • Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications
  • Two Counts of Having a Weapon Under Disability with Gun Specifications
  • Tampering with Evidence with a Gun Specification

On Feb. 10, 2022, Keith Soto arranged to purchase marijuana from 38-year-old Dante Ivery.

When they met, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Soto pulled out a gun and shot multiple times, killing 29-year-old Jeremy Butcher, who was with Ivery at the time.

Ivery was also shot, but survived, according to officials.

