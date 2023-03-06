2 Strong 4 Bullies
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says

Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homeowner held a suspect at gunpoint over the weekend after he caught him inside his garage, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Browns Run Road in Madison Township after someone reported the incident Sunday, the sheriff said in a news release.

The homeowner, a concealed carry permit holder (CCW), caught Raymond Earl Flack, 29, of Middletown, trying to cut the safe located inside of the garage, the release states.

Flack ran off and met with a second suspect, Emily Abigail Bush, 29, who was driving a white Ford truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located the truck on Trenton Franklin Road and conducted a traffic stop.

The victim identified the suspects, who were taken into custody, the release states.

“If you plan to conduct this type of criminal behavior in our county, beware because we will be waiting for you,” the sheriff said.

Both are held at the Middletown Municipal Jail and will appear in court at 1 p.m. Monday, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW.

Flack is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging.

Bush is held on complicity to burglary, complicity to safecracking, complicity to possession of criminal tools, and complicity to criminal damaging.

