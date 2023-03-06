CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who smashed the front door of King’s Gas with a brick is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said a man used a brick to smash the front glass door of the gas station located at 3031 Clark Ave. around 1 a.m. on March 2.

He then stole the cash register and took off, according to police.

It is unknown how much money was in the register.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.