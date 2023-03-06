2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say

Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say
Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who smashed the front door of King’s Gas with a brick is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said a man used a brick to smash the front glass door of the gas station located at 3031 Clark Ave. around 1 a.m. on March 2.

He then stole the cash register and took off, according to police.

It is unknown how much money was in the register.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say
Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Possible changes to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
Brunswick man on trial for allegedly killing girlfriend
Alishah Pointer (Source: East Cleveland police)
Trial begins for 3 suspects charged with the torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
Train derails in Springfield
Clean-up continues from the train derailment in Clark County, OH