Man wrongly imprisoned in 2001 rape case wins $4M settlement against Cleveland Heights

A man wrongly imprisoned for nearly two decades in connection to a 2001 rape conviction on Friday won a $4 million settlement against Cleveland Heights.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wrongly imprisoned for nearly two decades in connection to a 2001 rape conviction on Friday won a $4 million settlement against Cleveland Heights.

A Cuyahoga County judge in 2021 formally declared that Christian Miller, who spent 17 years in prison, was wrongfully imprisoned, according to previous reports.

RELATED: Judge declares man wrongfully imprisoned after serving 17 years for 2001 Cleveland Heights rape

He was initially convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and robbing a woman in Cleveland Heights in 2001, but DNA evidence linked the crime to someone else in mid-2018, leading to Miller’s exoneration and release.

The firm representing Miller, Friedman Gilbert + Gerhardstein, filed a lawsuit against Cleveland Heights alleging that one of the detectives in the city’s police department “intentionally withheld key facts and information” that would have proved his innocence, according to a press release. The release also said the aforementioned lawsuit alleged that the department “failed to train and supervise its officers” to prevent the misconduct.

“Withholding evidence of a man’s innocence is unforgivable misconduct and undermines any sense of justice in our legal system” Jacqueline Greene, one of Miller’s attorneys, said.

“Too many years were stolen from me and my family,” Miller said in a comment. “I can never get that time back, time to raise my children and build my life. But I am thriving now, and I am glad to put this final chapter of my case behind me so I can move forward.”

The Ohio Innocence Project and University of Cincinnati helped overturn the original conviction.

19 News has reached out to the City of Cleveland Heights for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

