Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers this afternoon; rain likely this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will track across central Ohio early this evening. The highest chance of rain will be at this time. It’ll be a cloudy day. We have a risk of a few afternoon showers before a round of steadier light rain this evening. High temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees along the lakeshore counties to middle 50s in the Akron-Canton area. A shot of colder air arrives tonight. The latest data indicating an hour or two of light rain or light snow overnight. Drier air builds in tomorrow, but it will be colder. The sky will turn sunny during the morning. Afternoon temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. A partly cloudy in the forecast Wednesday.

