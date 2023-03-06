Police: Akron woman hospitalized after getting shot by friend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police continue to investigate a shooting Saturday night that hospitalized a 34-year-old woman.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting happened at around 11:13 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Springdale Street.

Officials said the 34-year-old, who was found with apparent gunshot wounds, told police she was shot by a friend during a domestic altercation.

The 34-year-old was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Officials confirmed police arrested the victim’s friend and alleged shooting suspect, a 27-year-old woman, and took her in for questioning. No formal charges have been filed, according to Miller.

Police recovered a handgun and other evidence from the home.

Officials said the shooting is still under investigation as police continue to conduct interviews to learn the circumstances behind the shooting.

