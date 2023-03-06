2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Akron woman hospitalized after getting shot by friend

Akron police continue to investigate a shooting Saturday night that hospitalized a 34-year-old...
Akron police continue to investigate a shooting Saturday night that hospitalized a 34-year-old woman.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police continue to investigate a shooting Saturday night that hospitalized a 34-year-old woman.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting happened at around 11:13 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Springdale Street.

Officials said the 34-year-old, who was found with apparent gunshot wounds, told police she was shot by a friend during a domestic altercation.

The 34-year-old was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Officials confirmed police arrested the victim’s friend and alleged shooting suspect, a 27-year-old woman, and took her in for questioning. No formal charges have been filed, according to Miller.

Police recovered a handgun and other evidence from the home.

Officials said the shooting is still under investigation as police continue to conduct interviews to learn the circumstances behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

70-year-old kayaker goes missing in Akron, police say
70-year-old kayaker goes missing in Akron, police say
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member
Woman struck, killed on Akron highway after getting out of her car