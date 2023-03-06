2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Missing teenager last seen at home in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood

Cleveland police have asked for the community's help in locating a teenager who has been missing since Friday.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help in locating a teenager who has been missing since Friday.

Police said 13-year-old Sy’Korria Lester was last seen at her home, located in the 900 block of Ruple Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. on March 3.

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

Police said she left home after an argument with a guardian and reportedly went to get her hair done in Euclid, and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on Sy’Korria’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

