Possible changes to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA) will hold a news conference Monday to announce their opposition to Senate Bill 9.

If passed, Senate Bill 9 would make changes to the medical marijuana control program.

Part of Senate Bill 9 would create a 13-member medicinal cannabis oversight commission.

The hearings on Senate Bill 9 are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the Ohio Senate General Government Committee.

