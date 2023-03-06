Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Monday honored the life and legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington.

Rossington, the band’s last surviving original member, died March 5 at 71 years old.

The 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees also announced his death on their official Facebook page.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does,” the post said.

It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member,... Posted by Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame issued a statement on the passing of the rock-n-roll icon.

Guitarist Gary Rossington was the last founding member of 2006 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Lynyrd Skynyrd. Rossington provided the rhythm and smoother, soaring slide guitar sounds of the band’s powerful three-guitar line-up. His iconic solo on “Free Bird” is one of rock & roll’s most recognizable — and pervades popular culture.

