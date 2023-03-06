2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member

Courtesy: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Monday honored the life and legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington.

Rossington, the band’s last surviving original member, died March 5 at 71 years old.

RELATED: Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

The 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees also announced his death on their official Facebook page.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does,” the post said.

It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member,...

Posted by Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame issued a statement on the passing of the rock-n-roll icon.

Guitarist Gary Rossington was the last founding member of 2006 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Lynyrd Skynyrd. Rossington provided the rhythm and smoother, soaring slide guitar sounds of the band’s powerful three-guitar line-up. His iconic solo on “Free Bird” is one of rock & roll’s most recognizable — and pervades popular culture.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member
Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help in locating a teenager who has been...
Police: Missing teenager last seen at home in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood
Solon Police file photo (Source: Solon Police)
Solon police warn residents of recent rise in catalytic converter thefts
Sandusky, Ohio
Sandusky named USA Today’s ‘Best Coastal Small Town’ of 2023