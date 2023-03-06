2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights police warn residents about increased postal theft in the city

Shaker Heights Police file photo
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Police Department warn its residents about increased levels of postal theft in the city.

Police say the US Postal Inspectors are encouraging everyone to follow these steps to protect their mail from thieves.

Here’s what you can do to protect your mail from thieves:

• Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier.

• Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor

to pick up your mail.

If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.

If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.

Don’t send cash in the mail.

Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.

• Report all suspected mail theft to a Postal Inspector.

• Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes (as well as homes).

• Consult with your local Postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.

Sign-up for Informed Delivery at USPS.com. This service provides daily email notifications of incoming mail and packages.

If you feel that your mail has been stolen or tampered with, call the Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

