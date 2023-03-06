COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman suspected in a hit-skip at Drug Mart on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s office said the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. at the Drug Mart near the intersection of Medina Line Road and Route 18.

The suspect was driving a white SUV, the sheriff’s office says.

Suspect wanted for hit-skip at Drug Mart, Medina County Sheriff’s office says (medina county sheriff's office)

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Norris at 330-725-6631.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.