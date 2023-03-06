2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trial scheduled to begin for dump truck driver who struck overhead sign in deadly I-480 accident

Driver killed after overhead highway sign topples onto truck, closes stretch of I-480
Driver killed after overhead highway sign topples onto truck, closes stretch of I-480
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the driver of the Western Star dump truck accused of causing a fatal accident after hitting a sign on I-480 near State Road in Cleveland in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

Jason Beard, 40, was indicted on two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Daniel Ripepi, 62, was killed after the sign crashed onto his pickup truck on Sept. 24, 2020.

Dan Ripepi (right)
Dan Ripepi (right) (A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Beard was driving with the bed of his dump truck raised and it clipped the sign.

Remembering the life of Danny Ripepi, killed in I-480 accident

Beard, who was not injured in the accident, was working on an ODOT construction project between I76 and State Road.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
Brunswick man on trial for allegedly killing girlfriend
Alishah Pointer (Source: East Cleveland police)
Trial begins for 3 suspects charged with the torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
Cleveland Restaurant Week will run March 6 to March 18
Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week
Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says