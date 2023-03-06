Trial scheduled to begin for dump truck driver who struck overhead sign in deadly I-480 accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the driver of the Western Star dump truck accused of causing a fatal accident after hitting a sign on I-480 near State Road in Cleveland in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

Jason Beard, 40, was indicted on two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Daniel Ripepi, 62, was killed after the sign crashed onto his pickup truck on Sept. 24, 2020.

Dan Ripepi (right) (A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Beard was driving with the bed of his dump truck raised and it clipped the sign.

Beard, who was not injured in the accident, was working on an ODOT construction project between I76 and State Road.