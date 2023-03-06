US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for fentanyl trafficking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for trafficking fentanyl throughout Northeast Ohio.

Officials said 32-year-old Tristian Dent is the last outstanding fugitive from a January drug bust.

The U.S. Marshals said he is wanted for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

Officials said he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Marshals also said Dent is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Dent has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

