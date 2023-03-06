2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman struck, killed on Akron highway after getting out of her car

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning after she got out of her vehicle on I-76 westbound to move a wooden table in the road.

According to Akron police, the woman stopped in the travel lane and placed her Kia Sorento in park, before exiting her vehicle.

She was struck minutes later by the 23-year-old driver of a Honda Civic.

The woman, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.

Akron police said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

