1 person injured in Cleveland house fire

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was transported to a hospital after a house fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the 3400 block of W. 118th Street, just south of Lorain Avenue, overnight Tuesday and then were called back there around 8:30 a.m. when the fire rekindled.

W. 118th fire
W. 118th fire((Source: WOIO))

According to Cleveland firefighters, a propane tank was found at the top of the stairs and it was open and lit when they arrived back back to the house for a second time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

