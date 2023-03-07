1 person injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was transported to a hospital after a house fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the 3400 block of W. 118th Street, just south of Lorain Avenue, overnight Tuesday and then were called back there around 8:30 a.m. when the fire rekindled.

W. 118th fire ((Source: WOIO))

According to Cleveland firefighters, a propane tank was found at the top of the stairs and it was open and lit when they arrived back back to the house for a second time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.