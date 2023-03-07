16-year-old Moreland Hills girl missing since March 4

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Moreland Hills Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Antoinette Wright, who has been missing since March 4.

Wright was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She left her home in Moreland Hills between 2-5 a.m. on March 4, according to police.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

Antoinette Wright (Moreland Hills Police)

Police said she is believed to be with 16-year-old Josh Liddy, who was reported missing to the South Russell Police Department on the same date.

Both Wright and Liddy are possibly in the Madison Township and Geneva area, according to police.

Call the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center at 440-247-7321 if you see Wright or Liddy, or know where they may be.

[ South Russell Police: 16-year-old boy missing since March 4 ]

Joshua “Josh” Liddy (South Russell Police)

Josh Liddy (South Russell Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.