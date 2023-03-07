2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash(Chardon Fire Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Chardon Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at Ravenna Road north of Hosford Road at Tupelo Pond Park around 3:50 p.m. for a crash.

Both drivers involved in the crash were injured and taken to Geauga Hospital by Paramedics.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

