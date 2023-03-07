2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 juveniles in custody after shots fired in Mayfield Heights

Mayfield Heights Police (file photo)
Mayfield Heights Police (file photo)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have four juveniles in custody after shots were fired on Sunset Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say after the shots were fired, there was a car accident and then people involved in the crash and people at a home on Sunset Road got into a physical altercation.

Three juveniles were arrested near the scene of the shooting and a fourth was arrested several hours later.

According to police, the fourth suspect is the suspected shooter.

There are no reports of injuries and the case has been forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

