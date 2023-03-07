2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Brandywine closes for the season, last day Sunday

Get ready! Northeast Ohio ski resorts are making snow
Brandywine closed for the season on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the ski resorts.(tcw-woio)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brandywine closed for the season on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the ski resorts.

Boston Mills will remain open, officials say.

It is unclear when Boston Mills will close for the season at this time.

The resort says in its post that closing Brandywine first is normal for the operation cycle.

The post celebrates the installation of a new ski lift and participation in theme days.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Thieves break into BMW dealership in Middleburg Heights, police say
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk-Southern Train involved in fatal collision in Cleveland
New retail, housing opportunities for East Cleveland, multi-million dollar project
New retail, housing opportunities for East Cleveland, multi-million dollar project
New retail, housing opportunities for East Cleveland, multi-million dollar project
New retail, housing opportunities for East Cleveland, multi-million dollar project