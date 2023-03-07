Brandywine closes for the season, last day Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brandywine closed for the season on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the ski resorts.

Boston Mills will remain open, officials say.

It is unclear when Boston Mills will close for the season at this time.

The resort says in its post that closing Brandywine first is normal for the operation cycle.

The post celebrates the installation of a new ski lift and participation in theme days.

