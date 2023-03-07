2 Strong 4 Bullies
City installs guardrail in front of EMS building after driver slams into wall

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is now a new guardrail in front of the Lakeside Avenue EMS building, about two weeks after a car ran into the site’s wall.

“It’s the fastest I’ve ever seen the city work on a project,” said CARE 1975 President Mark Barrett.

According to the local union, a driver sped down East 17th Street on an early Saturday morning in February, only to smash into the wall.

Images of the incident were posted to the union’s Facebook page.

We are aware that a possibly intoxicated individual drove a pickup through the front of ems hq early this morning....

Posted by CARE Local 1975 on Saturday, February 18, 2023

The post also explained they contacted city officials, in hopes of installing a guardrail.

In a previous interview with 19 News, Barrett felt skeptical about the city’s response: “It’s my hope that they follow through.”

However, 19 News received an image of the newly installed guardrail. “At least for this department that put this together, they did a good job,” Barrett said today.

The installers also added a second guardrail set along most of the facade of the building near East 17th Street.

“It looks like the way they designed it, if someone were to turn really quick, they’d still go into the building,” Barrett explained. “The more protection we have the better.”

19 News is looking into any updates on the installation process. The station reached out to James DeRosa, director for the City’s Office of Capital Projects, but have yet to receive a response.

The EMS team that operates in the building will still have to make adjustments after the accident. “I believe one office is closed and she [the person working in that office] is still out of it,” Barrett said.

The union president hopes the guardrail can spell the end of any further accidents: “I don’t know too much about guardrails but I hope it prevents it from happening again.”

