Cleveland State aiming for rare NCAA double dip

Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Jasmine...
Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women's tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State basketball is heading back to the NCAA tournament.

Or should we say tournaments?

The women’s team punched its ticket to the NCAA with a 73-61 win Tuesday afternoon over Green Bay to clinch the Horizon League tournament and the league’s automatic NCAA bid.

Tonight, the CSU men’s team faces Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET in the championship game, which also carries an automatic NCAA bid.

The women’s team improved to 30-4 with Tuesday’s win; those 30 wins are seven better than the previous program record.

This is the CSU women’s third trip to the NCAA tournament, and first since 2010. The Vikings are a combined 53-13 under Chris Kielsmeier the last two seasons.

Both CSU teams have never made the NCAA tourney in the same season.

Destiny Leo, a sophomore from Willowick, OH, was named tournament MVP. She was joined on the all-tourney team by teammates Brittni Moore and Gabriella Smith.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

