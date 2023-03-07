Cleveland State aiming for rare NCAA double dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State basketball is heading back to the NCAA tournament.
Or should we say tournaments?
The women’s team punched its ticket to the NCAA with a 73-61 win Tuesday afternoon over Green Bay to clinch the Horizon League tournament and the league’s automatic NCAA bid.
Tonight, the CSU men’s team faces Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET in the championship game, which also carries an automatic NCAA bid.
The women’s team improved to 30-4 with Tuesday’s win; those 30 wins are seven better than the previous program record.
This is the CSU women’s third trip to the NCAA tournament, and first since 2010. The Vikings are a combined 53-13 under Chris Kielsmeier the last two seasons.
Both CSU teams have never made the NCAA tourney in the same season.
Destiny Leo, a sophomore from Willowick, OH, was named tournament MVP. She was joined on the all-tourney team by teammates Brittni Moore and Gabriella Smith.
