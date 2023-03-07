2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland updates Consent Decree with new Monitoring Team

Cleveland Police are still operating under the Department of Justice's Consent Decree, and are about to install a new Monitoring Team. (file)((Source: Cleveland police))
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland will hold a Zoom question and answer session with the media on Tuesday, ahead of this community forums on the progress of the Consent Decree between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Consent Decree is an article put in place by the DOJ after it cited the Cleveland Police with having issues of excessive use of force.

The decree has a number of requirements that still need to be met according to the DOJ, even though Mayor Justin Bibb asked that the city be allowed to let it expire.

The Monitor of the decree is an individual or individuals that work as a neutral party to make sure the policies being implimented by the police are both in compliance with the decree and can be considered constitutional policing.

Recenelty, the Monitor that had been in place resigned and the city has shortlisted two firms for the job in Hogan Lovells and J.S. Held.

