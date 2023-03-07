2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns ‘imposter’ scams are increasingly popular

By Katie Wilson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad is warning about the most popular scam in our area.

It’s a story police and the Federal Trade Commission hear time and time again.

A person calls you claiming to work for an agency and is demanding money now.

Usually, you, the target, are in trouble.

“Often they pretend to be a sheriff’s deputy, said Founder of Cuyahoga County Scam Squad Sheryl Harris. “Sometimes they’ll pretend to be a federal agent and they say you’re in trouble with the law in some ways.”

Harris said this kind of scam preys on people’s emotions and they’re effective.

It’s why they’ve become the FTC’s most commonly reported scam.

“People get upset when they get these calls,” said Harris. “People generally want to live within the law and so they start interacting with these people like, ‘this is a mistake, let me fix it.’”

Ironically, it’s after you send that money that you need to fix the situation and often times you can’t get that money back.

So how can you avoid falling victim? Harris says look out for these red flags:

-A sense of urgency. Scammers will often say the issue needs to be handled “right away.”

-A demand for money, especially in the form of cryptocurrency or a gift card.

-Threatening behavior. No honest business or the government will do this.

The FTC suggests taking a moment to think about these things before you rush to appease the caller, and check with the real agency.

It could make all the difference for you and your family’s safety and security.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on St. Patrick’s Day
Thieves break into BMW dealership in Middleburg Heights, police say
Thieves break into BMW dealership in Middleburg Heights, police say
Brunswick man on trial for allegedly killing girlfriend
Brunswick man on trial for allegedly killing girlfriend
Baby in ICU after East Cleveland police chase: ‘Screaming for someone to check on my daughter’
Baby in ICU after East Cleveland police chase: ‘Screaming for someone to check on my daughter’