Donovan Mitchell magnificent again, Cavaliers hold off Celtics in overtime
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points, sparking a late rally as the Cavs beat Boston 118-114 in overtime Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Evan Mobley added 25 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland, which takes the season series from Boston 3-1.
Mitchell scored 40+ points in 3 of the 4 games against Boston this season.
Lamar Stevens was a big spark off the bench with 8 points and 8 rebounds (6 offensive), as the Cavs erased a 14-point 4th-quarter deficit.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32, followed by Malcolm Brogdon with 24.
Boston was missing starters Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams, but still had a chance to win when Grant Williams missed a pair of free throws with the game tied and 0.8 seconds left in regulation.
