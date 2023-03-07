Donovan Mitchell magnificent again, Cavaliers hold off Celtics in overtime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points, sparking a late rally as the Cavs beat Boston 118-114 in overtime Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Donovan Mitchell OMFG pic.twitter.com/dLRMFyRidj — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 7, 2023

Evan Mobley added 25 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland, which takes the season series from Boston 3-1.

Mitchell scored 40+ points in 3 of the 4 games against Boston this season.

Lamar Stevens was a big spark off the bench with 8 points and 8 rebounds (6 offensive), as the Cavs erased a 14-point 4th-quarter deficit.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32, followed by Malcolm Brogdon with 24.

Boston was missing starters Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams, but still had a chance to win when Grant Williams missed a pair of free throws with the game tied and 0.8 seconds left in regulation.

"I'mma make both."



Grant Williams to Donovan Mitchell before missing BOTH free throws in a 109-109 game with 0.8 remaining 💀😂pic.twitter.com/pFDFCDtiN9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

