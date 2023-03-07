2 Strong 4 Bullies
Donovan Mitchell magnificent again, Cavaliers hold off Celtics in overtime

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with guard Donovan Mitchell (45)...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points, sparking a late rally as the Cavs beat Boston 118-114 in overtime Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Evan Mobley added 25 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland, which takes the season series from Boston 3-1.

Mitchell scored 40+ points in 3 of the 4 games against Boston this season.

Lamar Stevens was a big spark off the bench with 8 points and 8 rebounds (6 offensive), as the Cavs erased a 14-point 4th-quarter deficit.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32, followed by Malcolm Brogdon with 24.

Boston was missing starters Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams, but still had a chance to win when Grant Williams missed a pair of free throws with the game tied and 0.8 seconds left in regulation.

