Baby in ICU after East Cleveland police chase: ‘Screaming for someone to check on my daughter’

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland Police chase ended in a three car crash late on the night of Feb. 22, landing three adults and a baby in the ICU.

The chase ended on Euclid Avenue at UH Drive, police said.

“Our life was perfect before this accident,” Lexis Crowell said. She was one of the victims involved in the crash.

According to police, the car being pursued by police was a Ford Explorer being driven by a 61-year-old man. He was heading down Euclid Avenue approaching UH Drive.

Crowell was sitting at the red light in the left lane.

A third car, a Nissan Altima driven by a 38-year-old man, was stopped at the same light in the right lane.

Police said the 61-year-old man ran the red light, collided with Crowell and the other driver’s car.

“He got to the light and he just went full force and just turned straight into me.”

Crowell’s car was pushed into a tree in the center island of the road.

She blacked out, but when she woke up she was able to get out of the car.

“I just remember crawling with my hands,” she said.

Crowell said while she was down on the ground, she was only thinking about her 11-month-old baby who was in her car seat backseat, Lotus Legaci Love Jones.

“I remember screaming for someone to check on my daughter, because I didn’t hear her,” she said.

The crash happened in front of University Hospitals, an employee ran to the scene.

“I remember him coming around the car with her in his hands,” Crowell said. “She was like slumped, her head was hanging, her arms were hanging. He just stepped over me and took off running.”

Baby Lotus turns one-year-old on Wednesday. Her first birthday will be different from most babies her age.

“She was hit so hard it broke her neck. It separated her neck from her spinal cord,” Crowell said. “She can’t walk, she can’t talk , they said she will never be able to walk or talk.”

Crowell herself is also suffering from many injuries.

“They had to cut my stomach open because I had internal bleeding and a lot of blood loss, my bowel movement and my intestines’ were dislocated so they had to put it back in position,” Crowell said.

Crowell and baby Lotus are now trying to find their way back to some sort of a normal life.

“I don’t even know where to start.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help with Baby Lotus’ recovery. She will remain in the hospital for next few months.

19 News reached out to East Cleveland and Cleveland police about the 61-year-old driver. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 news for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.