Norfolk Southern safety practices under investigation by NTSB
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Tuesday that a special investigation of Norfolk Southern Railway’s organization and safety will soon be underway.

“Given the number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents, the NTSB also urges the company to take immediate action today to review and assess its safety practices, with the input of employees and others, and implement necessary changes to improve safety,” NTSB said.

According to the NTSB, since Dec. 2021 they have sent investigation teams to five significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern.

The accidents include:

  • Dec. 8, 2021 - an employee for National Salvage and Service Corporation assigned to work with a Norfolk Southern work team replacing track was killed when the operator of a spike machine reversed direction and struck the employee in Reed, Pennsylvania.
  • Dec. 13, 2022 - a Norfolk Southern trainee conductor was killed, and another conductor was injured, when the lead locomotive of a Norfolk Southern freight train struck a steel angle iron protruding from a gondola car on another Norfolk Southern freight train that was stopped on an adjacent track in Bessemer, Alabama.
  • Feb. 3, 2023 - a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine. The derailment resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release.
  • March 4, 2023 - a 2.55-mile-long Norfolk Southern freight train derailed near Springfield.
  • March 7, 2023 - a Norfolk Southern employee was killed during a movement in Cleveland.

As a part of this special investigation, the NTSB is also reviewing the Oct. 28, 2022 Norfolk Southern derailment in Sandusky.

“The continued safe operations of Norfolk Southern is vital to the United States. The NTSB is concerned that several organizational factors may be involved in the accidents, including safety culture,” NTSB said. “The NTSB will conduct an in-depth investigation into the safety practices and culture of the company. At the same time, the company should not wait to improve safety and the NTSB urges it to do so immediately.”

