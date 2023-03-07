2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Blustery and chilly today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass has entered our area. The clouds continue to clear out. Lots of sunshine later this morning and through the afternoon. You have a blustery north wind howling at 10-20 mph. High temperatures only in the 35 to 40 degree range. This dry and chilly pattern will roll on right through Thursday. A similar temperature forecast. We will start to bring in more clouds Wednesday night and into Thursday. The next system arrives Friday. This could be a messy one in the form of a winter mix changing to all snow eventually heading into the start of the weekend.

