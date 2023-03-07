2 Strong 4 Bullies
Off-duty officers help save 8-year-old entangled in rope ladder

The 8-year-old boy got entangled in a rope ladder and was hanging from his neck. Police say he stopped breathing. (KYW, THRILLZ HIGH FLYING ADVENTURE PARK, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - An 8-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after he got entangled in a rope ladder at an indoor amusement park. Two off-duty officers are credited with helping to save him.

Cpl. J.R. Kane with West Vincent Township Place was visiting with his sons and nephews Feb. 24 at Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. He heard calls for help, grabbed his stepfather’s pocketknife and ran to assist.

An 8-year-old boy had gotten entangled in a rope ladder and was hanging from his neck. Police say the boy had stopped breathing.

“He was unconscious, and he was foaming at the mouth and pretty lifeless,” Kane said. “When you are a father or a mother, you don’t want to ever have to see that. You think of your own child being in that position.”

Kane handed the knife to a staff member to cut the boy down. Then, he and another off-duty officer, Deputy Chief Cory Cooper from Darby Township Police, worked together to help save the 8-year-old. They administered CPR and rescue breathing.

The 8-year-old regained consciousness and started speaking. He was taken to the hospital, from which he was released later that day.

Kane may have been off the clock at the park, but he says first responders are never truly off duty.

“Thankfully, we were there – right place, right time,” Kane said. “It’s our task to preserve life and protect life out there, so we’re just doing our job.”

The owner of the park said in a statement that the boy was seen in camera footage climbing headfirst down the rope ladder when he became entangled. The park’s safety monitors formed a response team within 10 seconds.

Following this incident, the park intends to enhance the safety of the rope ladder.

Police are also looking into safety procedures throughout the park.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

