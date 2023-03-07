2 Strong 4 Bullies
South Russell Police: 16-year-old boy missing since March 4

Joshua “Josh” Liddy
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio (WOIO) - South Russell Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Joshua “Josh” Liddy, who has been missing from Chagrin Falls since March 4.

Liddy was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, according to police.

Call the South Russell Police Department at 440-338-7611 if you see Liddy or know where he may be.

Joshua “Josh” Liddy
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

