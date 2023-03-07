Thieves break into BMW dealership in Middleburg Heights, police say

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A member of the cleaning crew called police Saturday morning after arriving at BMW of Middleburg Heights and noticing someone had broken into the dealership.

Middleburg Heights police responded to the dealership in the 6900 block of Pearl Rd. around 7 a.m. and confirmed a break-in did happen.

The general manager of the dealership then also arrived at the scene and confirmed a total of three vehicles were stolen.

The stolen vehicles were a 2019 silver Audi Q8, worth $49,100, a 2020 red BMW X3, worth $60,000, and a 2020 grey Mercedes Benz AMG, worth $76,500.

The vehicles tracking systems were disabled, added police.

According to the police report, surveillance video showed a suspect enter the building around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

After grabbing the keys, the suspect left the building and drove away in a stolen car. Two other suspects drove away in two other cars. Police said all left the dealership lot at 2:55 a.m.

