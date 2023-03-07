2 Strong 4 Bullies
Norfolk-Southern Train involved in fatal collision in Cleveland

A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norfolk-Southern train was involved in a deadly traffic collision early Tuesday morning in Cleveland’s Industrial Valley, according to reports.

The train collided with a dump truck on a Norfolk-Southern rail line that runs trough Cleveland Cliffs around 1:19 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 3rd Street, a Cleveland-Cliffs official confirmed.

Cleveland-Cliffs is a flat-rolled steel producer and supplier of iron ore pellets.

Cleveland Police said the accident investigation unit responded to the 2600 block of West 3rd for a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

The Cleveland-Cliffs official confirmed that the Norfolk-Southern worker was killed in the accident, with no word on the condition of the dump truck operator.

Officials say the location is being controlled by the Cleveland Police and Norfolk-Southern.

Police and Norfolk-Southern will continue to investigate the collision.

This is a developing story. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

