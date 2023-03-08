2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old Cleveland boy missing since Feb. 23

Jaheim Grant
Jaheim Grant(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 17-year-old Jaheim Grant, who has been missing since Feb. 23.

Police said Grant was reported missing by his caregiver on March 8.

Grant reportedly left his group home in the 15800 block of St. Clair Avenue and has not returned, according to police.

Call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Jaheim Grant
Jaheim Grant(Cleveland Police)

