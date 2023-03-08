17-year-old Cleveland boy missing since Feb. 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 17-year-old Jaheim Grant, who has been missing since Feb. 23.

Police said Grant was reported missing by his caregiver on March 8.

Grant reportedly left his group home in the 15800 block of St. Clair Avenue and has not returned, according to police.

Call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Jaheim Grant (Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.