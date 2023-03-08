19 First Alert Day: Friday for a mix of rain and snow in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quiet weather here until the next system rolls in Friday morning. The energy that will produce our next storm is over the West Coast of northern California and Oregon this morning. Surface low pressure develops over Illinois Thursday night and then will track east through Ohio Friday. This will be a messy set up for our area. A mix of rain and snow will be in the area all day Friday. At least a slushy few inches of snow will happen in the areas that stay mostly snow. Best chance of that will be along the Lake Erie Shore and east of Cleveland as we see things currently. Temperatures forecast to be in the 35 to 40 degree range. Everybody will eventually transition over to snow Friday evening with accumulation likely. Lake effect snow in the area Saturday. Be prepared for travel impacts with this system. Any shift in the track of this storm could change the forecast significantly. This is what the team will be monitoring.

