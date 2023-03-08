19-year-old Ashtabula man with guns, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana arrested, sheriff says

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop in Concord Township led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Ashtabula man who had marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms, a loaded and an unloaded gun, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

LCSO said Dep. Tony Osap was on proactive patrol in Concord Township when he conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on SR-44 near I-90 at 11:26 p.m. on March 4.

The driver, who was the only one in the car, was identified by LCSO as 19-year-old Landon Hunter Lee Reynolds of Ashtabula.

Osap smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car during the traffic stop, LCSO said, which Reynolds admitted he possessed.

LCSO said a probable cause search of the car led to Osap finding:

a fully loaded handgun

an unloaded handgun

Psilocybin mushrooms

marijuana

drug paraphernalia

Both of these guns were defaced in the areas of the serial numbers, according to LCSO.

Reynolds was arrested for felony drug possession and multiple felony weapons-related charges, LCSO said.

He was not in compliance with the Constitutional Carry Law and provisions related to the O.R.C. for weapons under disability and improper handling of firearm felonies, LCSO stated.

LCSO said he was also charged with these misdemeanors:

defacing a firearm

possession of criminal tools

underaged alcohol possession

possession of drug paraphernalia

standard equipment violation

