2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

87-year-old pedestrian killed in Wayne County crash

87-year-old pedestrian killed in Wayne County crash
87-year-old pedestrian killed in Wayne County crash(AP Images)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 87-year-old Wooster woman was killed in a one car crash on SR-83, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to the release from OSHP, the crash occurred around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday night.

The car, a blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 40-year-old Lakeville man, was headed westbound on SR-83.

At the same time, the 87-year-old, who has been identified as Louella Keslar, was attempting to cross the street when the car struck her.

She was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol does not seem to be a factor, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Fatal Canaan Township crash under OSHP investigation
Fatal Canaan Township crash under OSHP investigation
Cleveland painter dies after falling from unsecure balcony at construction project
Cleveland painter dies after falling from unsecure balcony at construction project
FILE — Hands type on a cell phone in this undated file photo.
Streetsboro police, schools warn community after student falls victim to sextortion
Money generic
Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns ‘imposter’ scams are increasingly popular