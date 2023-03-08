87-year-old pedestrian killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 87-year-old Wooster woman was killed in a one car crash on SR-83, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to the release from OSHP, the crash occurred around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday night.

The car, a blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 40-year-old Lakeville man, was headed westbound on SR-83.

At the same time, the 87-year-old, who has been identified as Louella Keslar, was attempting to cross the street when the car struck her.

She was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol does not seem to be a factor, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

