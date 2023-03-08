2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Public Schools changes cell phone policy

The Akron Public schools will be implementing a new cell phone policy after parents and grandparents of students at the schools lobbied for a new policy, according to a press release.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public schools will be implementing a new cell phone policy after parents and grandparents of students at the schools lobbied for a new policy, according to a press release.

The Akron Citizen’s local oversight task force is holding a community recognition celebration at 3:30 Wednesday, according to the release.

Officials say the task force Vice President Diana Aurty will be recognizing the parents and grandparents.

The school board met in January to update the cell phone policy.

Akron Public School Board works to update phone policy

Board members expressed concerns about how cell phones may be contributing to ongoing issues during the January meeting.

