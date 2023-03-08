Akron Public Schools changes cell phone policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public schools will be implementing a new cell phone policy after parents and grandparents of students at the schools lobbied for a new policy, according to a press release.

The Akron Citizen’s local oversight task force is holding a community recognition celebration at 3:30 Wednesday, according to the release.

Officials say the task force Vice President Diana Aurty will be recognizing the parents and grandparents.

The school board met in January to update the cell phone policy.

Board members expressed concerns about how cell phones may be contributing to ongoing issues during the January meeting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.