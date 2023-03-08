Chagrin Falls named a top 10 town to shop by USA Today

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - USA Today named Chagrin Falls a top 10 town to shop in, according to the best small town for shopping list.

Chagrin falls ranked fourth on the list, with locally owned shops in a walkable area and the river flowing through downtown cited as reasons for its ranking.

Blush Boutique shared their excitement with the ranking in a Facebook post.

“I get a lot of tourists who come in and that’s what they say, I was Googling small town to go and visit and that’s what came up,” said Blush owner Laurie Klopper.

Virginia Gonzalez, owner of Remnants, A Bag Company, shared what it is like to be a part of the shopping center.

“People love supporting the story, getting to know the store owners personally and feeling that it’s special when they come into shop in their stores that are part of their community,” Gonzalez said.

