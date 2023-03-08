2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland mayor to discuss recent vehicle thefts

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be discussing the recent uptick in vehicle thefts with city leaders Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

City of Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Harold Pretel and Ward 13 Councilmember Kris Harsh will join Bibb in sharing updated data on vehicle thefts in the area.

Officials are also expected to discuss what Cleveland is doing to combat the negative national trend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Cleveland Car Theft Briefing
EPA will host Resource Fair for East Palestine residents
OSHA opens 2 inspections of clean-up practices in East Palestine
Pactiv Evergreen, Inc. announced Monday that they would be closing their Olmsted Falls...
Pactiv Evergreen, Inc. leaving 160 without jobs