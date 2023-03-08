Cleveland mayor to discuss recent vehicle thefts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be discussing the recent uptick in vehicle thefts with city leaders Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

City of Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Harold Pretel and Ward 13 Councilmember Kris Harsh will join Bibb in sharing updated data on vehicle thefts in the area.

Officials are also expected to discuss what Cleveland is doing to combat the negative national trend.

