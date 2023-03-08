2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland painter dies after falling from unsecure balcony at construction project

Cleveland painter dies after falling from unsecure balcony at construction project
Cleveland painter dies after falling from unsecure balcony at construction project(Storyblocks)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man fell to his death after stepping onto an unsecured balcony at a Cleveland construction project, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sept. of 2022, during the installation of balconies at the 93rd apartments in the 1800 block of E. 93rd Street.

According to the release, the employer did not use danger signs to identify the safety hazard that ultimately led to the death of the 51-year-old painter.

The man fell 21 feet, the release states, onto the concrete below.

While the man was laying on the ground injured, the balcony slid off its wall mount, landing on top of him.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that the balcony was unsecured, and that neither the general contractor, Geis Construction of Streetsboro, or subcontractor hired to install the balcony, J.C. Jones Corp. of Peninsula, put up the required warning sign.

OSHA also found the unsecured balcony platform was unfastened and floated on wall mounts freely.

“Hazard warning signs must be displayed and balconies, exits and high-level platforms must be blocked when practical during construction to prevent anyone from using them and falling from heights or into active construction zones,” explained OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts in Cleveland. “When multiple employers have workers onsite, the general contractor is responsible for making sure that all companies on the project work safely and follow federal and industry-recognized standards to protect employees.”

A citation was issued by OSHA to Geis Construction for one willful and one serious violation, with $154,696 proposed in penalties.

J.C. Jones Corp. also received a citation for one willful and one serious violation, with $31,252 proposed in penalties.

Both companies have 15 business days from receiving the citations and penalties to comply, request a conference with OSHA or contest the findings.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

FILE — Hands type on a cell phone in this undated file photo.
Streetsboro police, schools warn community after student falls victim to sextortion
Money generic
Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns ‘imposter’ scams are increasingly popular
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on St. Patrick’s Day
Thieves break into BMW dealership in Middleburg Heights, police say
Thieves break into BMW dealership in Middleburg Heights, police say