Cleveland painter dies after falling from unsecure balcony at construction project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man fell to his death after stepping onto an unsecured balcony at a Cleveland construction project, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sept. of 2022, during the installation of balconies at the 93rd apartments in the 1800 block of E. 93rd Street.

According to the release, the employer did not use danger signs to identify the safety hazard that ultimately led to the death of the 51-year-old painter.

The man fell 21 feet, the release states, onto the concrete below.

While the man was laying on the ground injured, the balcony slid off its wall mount, landing on top of him.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that the balcony was unsecured, and that neither the general contractor, Geis Construction of Streetsboro, or subcontractor hired to install the balcony, J.C. Jones Corp. of Peninsula, put up the required warning sign.

OSHA also found the unsecured balcony platform was unfastened and floated on wall mounts freely.

“Hazard warning signs must be displayed and balconies, exits and high-level platforms must be blocked when practical during construction to prevent anyone from using them and falling from heights or into active construction zones,” explained OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts in Cleveland. “When multiple employers have workers onsite, the general contractor is responsible for making sure that all companies on the project work safely and follow federal and industry-recognized standards to protect employees.”

A citation was issued by OSHA to Geis Construction for one willful and one serious violation, with $154,696 proposed in penalties.

J.C. Jones Corp. also received a citation for one willful and one serious violation, with $31,252 proposed in penalties.

Both companies have 15 business days from receiving the citations and penalties to comply, request a conference with OSHA or contest the findings.

