2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

East Cleveland City Council calls emergency meeting after indictment of 11 current, former police officers

East Cleveland City Council calls emergency meeting after indictment of 11 current, former...
East Cleveland City Council calls emergency meeting after indictment of 11 current, former police officers(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland City Council President Juanita Gowdy and fellow council members called an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon following the indictment of multiple current East Cleveland police officers.

According to an announcement from the East Cleveland Clerk of Council, Council President Gowdy will call on the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff’s office to help the department protect the public during this time.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced Wednesday afternoon 11 current and former East Cleveland police officers were just indicted on allegations of violating civil rights and public corruption.

This bring the number to a total of 16 East Cleveland police officers that have been indicted for crimes in the past six and a half months.

One of the 16 is former East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner. He is facing charges for alleged financial crimes and scheduled back in court on April 20.

The emergency meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
East Cleveland police officers indicted for violating civil rights, public corruption
Landon Hunter Lee Reynolds
19-year-old Ashtabula man with guns, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana arrested, sheriff says
Hezekiah O'Neal
Missing 16-year-old Elyria boy last seen March 7
East Cleveland firefighter’s helmet camera captures crews battling vacant building blaze
East Cleveland firefighter’s helmet camera captures crews battling vacant building blaze