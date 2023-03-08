East Cleveland City Council calls emergency meeting after indictment of 11 current, former police officers

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland City Council President Juanita Gowdy and fellow council members called an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon following the indictment of multiple current East Cleveland police officers.

According to an announcement from the East Cleveland Clerk of Council, Council President Gowdy will call on the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff’s office to help the department protect the public during this time.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced Wednesday afternoon 11 current and former East Cleveland police officers were just indicted on allegations of violating civil rights and public corruption.

This bring the number to a total of 16 East Cleveland police officers that have been indicted for crimes in the past six and a half months.

One of the 16 is former East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner. He is facing charges for alleged financial crimes and scheduled back in court on April 20.

The emergency meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

