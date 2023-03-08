2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland firefighter’s helmet camera captures crews battling vacant building blaze

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland firefighter’s helmet camera captured crews battling the blaze that engulfed a vacant house that caught fire once again.

Firefighters were sent to the abandoned building at 1283 East 125th St. at 11:45 p.m. on March 2.

East Cleveland Fire said crews have previously been here for multiple fires in the past.

This time, the dwelling was “fully involved,” ECFD said.

These flames were put out by ECFD’s C-shift with the help of Cleveland Heights and University Heights fire departments.

