East Cleveland police officers indicted for violating civil rights, public corruption

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the indictment of current and former East Cleveland police officers.

According to O’Malley, the officers are accused of violating civil rights and public corruption.

FBI Special Agent In Charge Gregory Nelsen is also scheduled to be at the news conference.

Multiple other current and former East Cleveland police officers are already facing other criminal charges; including, stealing from people while on duty, accepting bribes and assault.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner is also facing charges for alleged financial crimes. He is scheduled back in court on April 20.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.