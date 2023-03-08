EPA will host Resource Fair for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has scheduled a Resource Fair Thursday evening for the residents of East Palestine dealing with the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern toxic train derailment.

The Resource Fair will be held from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on March 9 at the East Palestine High School gym.

“This will be an opportunity for residents to talk face-to-face and ask questions of federal, state, and local agency officials,” stated the EPA in a news release.

On Tuesday, the Ohio EPA released the below updates on the clean-up of the site:

Approximately 3.6 million gallons of liquid wastewater have been hauled out of East Palestine in total.

Approximately 257,000 gallons have been shipped to Vickery Environmental in Vickery, Ohio, to be disposed of through deep well injection.

Approximately 3 million gallons have been shipped to Texas Molecular in Deer Park, Texas, to be disposed of through deep well injection.

Approximately 320,000 gallons have been hauled to Detroit Industrial Well in Romulus, Michigan to be disposed of through deep well injection.

Approximately 2,650 tons of solid waste have also left the derailment site.

Approximately 380 tons have been hauled to Ross Incineration Services in Grafton, Ohio, to be incinerated.

Approximately 1,080 tons have been hauled to Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool, Ohio, to be incinerated.

Approximately 440 tons have been shipped to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville, Michigan, to be placed in a landfill.

Approximately 750 tons have been hauled to Heritage Environmental Services in North Roachdale, Indiana, to be placed in a landfill.

Representatives from the Ohio Department of Agriculture have also scheduled a Thursday meeting with area farmers to discuss the safety of crops planted in the area. They said they currently have no reason to believe the crops will not be safe for consumption.

