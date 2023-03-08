Fatal Canaan Township crash under OSHP investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal two car crash is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to OSHP, the crash occurred around 3:59 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on SR-83 in Canaan Township.

The crash involved a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia tractor trailer driven by a 41-year-old Litchfield man, and a gray 2011 Audi A4 driven by a 66-year-old Medina man.

Early investigations showed that the Freightliner was headed southbound on SR-83 and the Audi was headed northbound.

The Audi went left of center, hitting the Freightliner head on, according to OSHP.

OSHP said after impact, both cars went west of the road.

The driver of the Audi, later identified as Harry Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to Lodi hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not seem to be a factor, according to OSHP and both drivers were wearing seat beats.

The crash remains under investigation.

