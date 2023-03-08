Home Depot hiring over 200 associates in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Home Depot announced Wednesday that it would be hiring more than 200 associates in its Cleveland stores for the Spring season, according to a press release.

Officials say the hardware chain is hiring for part-and full-time in various positions.

Jobseekers are encouraged to search for jobs at their nearby Home Depot location and apply online.

Home Depot offers benefits for all kinds of employees, including tuition reimbursement, paid family leave, 401(k) savings plan with company match and a discounted company stock purchase program, officials say.

