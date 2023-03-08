Jury trial to begin for 78-year-old man accused of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for a 78-year-old Stark County man arrested in 2019 for the murders of two women in the 1970′s is scheduled to begin in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Gustave Sapharas was arrested at his Jackson Township home by Tallmadge police on Sept. 6, 2019.

According to Tallmadge police, Sapharas stabbed Karen Bentz, 18, to death on Indian Hills Drive in Tallmadge on April 28, 1970.

The second victim, Loretta Jean Davis, 20, was found on September 28, 1975 on Congress Lake Road in Portage County.

Police said Davis was stabbed to death in Tallmadge and left on the side of the road.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said Sapharas is also being looked at as a possible suspect in the 1972 murder of Kathy Wiltrout Bevington, 27.

She was found in the area of Kreighbaum and Raber Roads.