Kevin Love faces Cavs tonight, ‘I know I can still do it’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love, after 8 years in Cleveland, faces his old team tonight as the Cavs visit Miami.

“This has breathed a new life into me,” Love said. “I know I can still do it.”

Love, 34, has started 6 games for Miami, averaging 7 points and 7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting just 25% from 3-point range.

Love was listed as questionable on Monday’s injury report but has now been upgraded to probable with a rib injury.

