Kevin Love faces Cavs tonight, ‘I know I can still do it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love, after 8 years in Cleveland, faces his old team tonight as the Cavs visit Miami.

In honor of playing Kevin Love tonight here is a ridiculous old Cavs playoff hype video 😂 pic.twitter.com/beBHWZLZEP — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 8, 2023

“This has breathed a new life into me,” Love said. “I know I can still do it.”

Love, 34, has started 6 games for Miami, averaging 7 points and 7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting just 25% from 3-point range.

Love was listed as questionable on Monday’s injury report but has now been upgraded to probable with a rib injury.

Most games with 30+ PTS & 20+ REB among active players:



DeMarcus Cousins - 10

Anthony Davis - 8

Kevin Love - 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 6

Karl-Anthony Towns - 5

Andre Drummond - 4

Joel Embiid - 4

Nikola Jokic - 3 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 8, 2023

