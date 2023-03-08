Kevin Love faces Cavs tonight, ‘I know I can still do it’
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love, after 8 years in Cleveland, faces his old team tonight as the Cavs visit Miami.
“This has breathed a new life into me,” Love said. “I know I can still do it.”
Love, 34, has started 6 games for Miami, averaging 7 points and 7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting just 25% from 3-point range.
Love was listed as questionable on Monday’s injury report but has now been upgraded to probable with a rib injury.
