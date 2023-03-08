Maple Heights teen shot near high school

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Maple Heights boy was the victim of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Maple Heights police.

Police said around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Clement Avenue and Mapleboro Avenue for a report of shots fired.

As a precaution, the nearby Maple Heights High School was placed on lockdown while police investigated.

The 17-year-old was found soon after with a gunshot wound to his hip, police said.

He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Maple Heights police determined the high school was not in danger and lifted the lockdown around 4:10 p.m.

Maple Heights City Schools shared the following statement on the incident:

“At approximately 3:15 p.m. today, our high school administrative team placed the building on lockdown until 4:06 p.m. this afternoon. The safety and security of our students is our primary concern. In cooperation with our police department, the lockdown was implemented as they investigated an incident involving gunshots fired near our high school. The incident did not involve any of our students.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or email them at detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

